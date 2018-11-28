Local stocks snap gaining streak on back of US tariff threats

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE stocks snapped four days of gains on Tuesday, falling in the face of fresh threats from US president Donald Trump to widen the scope of tariffs on Chinese imports.
The cautious mood sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 2.98 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,090.4, with losers
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg