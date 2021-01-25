You are here

London stock market expected to see blockbuster IPO year

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

LONDON will enjoy a very strong year for stock market flotations, analysts say, arguing that both Brexit and coronavirus offer firms a unique opportunity to expand.

Various big-name businesses that have seen booming online demand from home-bound customers during Covid-19 lockdowns have revealed eye-catching plans for initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent weeks.

Clarity over Britain's final departure from the European Union on Jan 1 acted as a catalyst for many companies to raise funds, according to specialists, while the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines also soothed investor concerns over the deadly pandemic.

So far this year, the celebrated shoemaker Dr Martens, app-driven meals delivery service Deliveroo and online greetings card seller Moonpig have all outlined plans.

"Looking to the year ahead, we can expect 2021 to be a very strong year for the UK IPO market," said Scott McCubbin at London-based financial services giant EY.

"An uptick in IPO activity may well intensify the competition for investment, placing greater emphasis on preparing early for IPO and raising profile with investors. Confidence continues to build with the Brexit deal now giving clarity around the future relationship with Europe and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations."

Added to the mix, online money transfer specialist TransferWise has reportedly appointed banks to coordinate a planned float. British media report that others could include insurer Canopius, EDF-owned electric vehicle charging business Pod Point, and online fashion retailer Very.

The IPO market has also attracted interest in recent years due to the easier availability of financing, alongside ultra-low interest rates.

"Over the past few years we have also seen a strengthening in the financing available for UK and European companies in the early stages of their growth," said Marcus Stuttard, head of UK primary markets at the London Stock Exchange.

"This means that there are now an increasing number of dynamic businesses at the stage and size of development that are ideal for an IPO."

At the same time, investors have lots of cash, owing to low borrowing costs and several billion pounds worth of central bank stimulus funds.

Britain ranked only behind China and the United States in terms of the total amount of cash raised on the stock market last year, according to a recent EY study.

The British capital represented more than 40 per cent of the total IPO amounts raised in Europe.

Brexit could deliver a further boost because the government wants to relax certain stock exchange regulations as it seeks to attract more big-name businesses to list.

The Brexit trade deal, which took effect on Jan 1, did not encompass the finance sector - but Britain and the EU aim to seal a memorandum of understanding about financial services by March. AFP

