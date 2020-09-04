You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Long-stop date for CMT-CCT merger extended to Nov 30; EGMs to be held on Sept 29

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 8:38 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE long-stop date for the proposed merger between CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) has been extended to Nov 30 from Sept 30, their managers announced on Friday.

Both real estate investment trusts (Reits) will hold their respective unitholder meetings on Sept 29 to seek approval for the proposed deal.

CMT will hold its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at 10.30am, while CCT will convene its EGM at 2pm and its trust scheme meeting at 2.30pm.

Due to the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, unitholders will not be able to attend the EGMs or the trust scheme meeting in person.

Instead, they may participate by observing and/or listening to the proceedings via a live audio-visual webcast, or a live audio-only stream, the managers said. Questions can be submitted in advance.

SEE ALSO

Virgin Australia creditors approve airline's purchase by Bain Capital

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

CMT unitholders who wish to register for its EGM and submit questions must do so by 10.30am on Sept 26, while CCT unitholders must do so by 2pm on the same day.

The independent directors of the managers have recommended that unitholders vote in favour of the proposed merger.

Said Tony Tan, chief executive officer of CMT's manager: "The overarching trend towards mixed-use precincts and integrated developments emphasised in the URA (Urban Redevelopment Authority) Master Plan 2019 is now expected to accelerate post-Covid-19. The rationale of the proposed merger therefore remains valid, and has been reinforced by the impact of the pandemic."

In January this year, CCT and CMT unveiled plans to merge and create a Reit juggernaut via a S$8.27 billion cash and stock deal.

CMT units closed flat at S$1.96 on Thursday, while CCT units finished at S$1.68, up S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

Singapore banks averaged 4.2% total returns in August: SGX

Quarz, Black Crane ask Sabana Reit trustee if manager failed to follow trust deed terms

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Soilbuild Reit's sponsor signs term sheet for possible transaction of interests

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 06:16 PM
Consumer

Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, hit hard by pandemic

[TOKYO] Japan's tuna market, the world's largest, is taking an outsized hit from the coronavirus pandemic,...

Sep 4, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

Pullback in US tech stocks sends jitters throughout Asian stock markets

ASIAN stocks struggled on Friday, after US equities tumbled by the most in almost three months, as nervous investors...

Sep 4, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

[SINGAPORE] The poor, small South-east Asian country of Laos is set to cede majority control of its electric grid to...

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

Sep 4, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.