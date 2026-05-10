Love Bonito eyes Middle East’s long-term prospects as losses trim

Driving its reduced losses in 2024 were measures to make operations more efficient

SINGAPORE-based fashion retailer Love Bonito felt the effects as consumers in the city-state pulled back on discretionary spending in 2025.

Last year, the company’s top line came down “modestly” in 2025 compared to 2024 as it exited unprofitable channels and segments to focus on more lucrative customer cohorts, Love Bonito CEO Dione Song tells Tech in Asia, without sharing specific figures.

That said, it broke even in terms of ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for that year, as it moved toward local fulfillment with the growth of its regional markets and wound down operations in markets like the US to focus more on South-east Asia. Net losses also improved by roughly 36 per cent year on year, the CEO shares.