Low Keng Huat says it can withstand short-term cash flow pressures from Covid-19

MAINBOARD-LISTED builder Low Keng Huat (Singapore) said in a regulatory filing on Sunday that it will be able to withstand short-term cash flow pressures due to the Covid-19 pandemic on the back of its liquidity and support from banks.
As at Jan 31, 2020, the company has cash and cash...
