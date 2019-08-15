You are here

Lucas Loh replaces Lee Chee Koon as a board director of CapitaLand Retail China Trust

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 6:36 PM
The manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust on Thursday announced the appointment of Lucas Loh, president, China, of CapitaLand group, as non-executive non-independent director and chairman of the executive committee.

Mr Loh, 53, oversees the business in China, a core geographical market for the group.

"With his extensive working experience in China and strong credentials, Mr Loh will be able to share his perspectives of the China market and contribute to the board's deliberations," a disclosure filed to the Singapore Exchange said.

He replaces CapitaLand Group CEO Lee Chee Koon who will step down in his position as a non-executive and non-independent director as well as chairman of the executive committee, in order to spend more time growing the group's overall business.

This is especially as the business has expanded following the completion of the acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge's businesses, a separate disclosure said.

