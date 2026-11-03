The Business Times
business-time-50

Lufthansa beats Q3 profit expectations as cost discipline, demand offset higher fuel prices

CEO warns 2027 will be ‘another year of transformation’ amid efforts to boost group earnings

Summarise
Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 02:58 PM
    • A weak spot is Lufthansa’s flagship airline, where high expenses, crew walkouts and unprofitable short-haul operations eat into gains of longer flights. 
    • A weak spot is Lufthansa’s flagship airline, where high expenses, crew walkouts and unprofitable short-haul operations eat into gains of longer flights.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [FRANKFURT] Lufthansa posted better-than-expected quarterly profit as strong demand and cost discipline helped cushion the impact from high fuel prices.

    Third-quarter earnings rose 6 per cent to 1.4 billion euros (US$1.6 billion) before interest and taxes on an adjusted basis, the group said on Tuesday (Nov 3).

    That is slightly better than the average analyst estimate of 1.38 billion euros compiled by Bloomberg. Sales advanced 9 per cent to 12.24 billion euros.

    Yields in the group’s airline business rose 7 per cent, which it attributed to strong demand for premium tickets and on the routes to Asia and North America.

    Alongside cost management such as lower spending on projects, that helped helped offset a 543 million euros increase in fuel costs in the quarter.

    CEO Carsten Spohr has been trying to boost profit across the group, an effort complicated by a string of pilot strikes earlier in 2026 and the Middle East conflict that continues to drive up fuel prices.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    What was meant to be a year of stabilisation has developed into an extended period that is harder to navigate, with Spohr cautioning that 2027 will be “another year of transformation”.

    A weak spot has been its flagship airline, where high expenses, crew walkouts and unprofitable short-haul operations are eating into gains achieved on longer flights.

    The group is shifting capacity from Lufthansa to lower-cost airlines such as Discover and City Airlines.

    Meanwhile, its cargo and maintenance businesses both helped boost earnings. The cargo unit trebled its operating profit while the maintenance unit’s grew more than 50 per cent in the quarter. 

    In October, Lufthansa won a bidding war with Air France-KLM to acquire a minority stake in state-owned Portuguese airline TAP, a sought-after asset that provides access to markets including Latin America.

    If approved, the deal would add another airline to the portfolio that already includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    LufthansaAirlinesFinancial resultsCorporate earningsAviationAir transport

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow says private-hire cars will not get a separate COE category.

    COE review: Rebate-surcharge scheme with five bands backed by most respondents

    The Indonesia Stock Exchange says it has taken concrete steps with the Financial Services Authority to improve market transparency, integrity and quality.

    Indonesia stocks suffer worst plunge in nearly 30 years as MSCI proposes standalone status

    Yen appreciation can accelerate the unwinding of leveraged positions, illustrating how currency and financial stability risks can interact.

    Could Japan trigger the next global financial crisis?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More