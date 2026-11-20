Lufthansa to eliminate 1,000 jobs at struggling flagship airline
The company will reduce full-time positions at hubs in Munich and Frankfurt
- Lufthansa Airlines also plans to further reduce capacity on short- and medium-haul routes and shrink its fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. PHOTO: REUTERS
LUFTHANSA will cut 1,000 jobs at its namesake airline to turn around the unprofitable mainline unit, as high fuel costs put more pressure on Europe’s largest aviation group.
The company will reduce full-time positions at hubs in Munich and Frankfurt, according to a letter by management to employees seen by Bloomberg.
Lufthansa Airlines also plans to further reduce capacity on short- and medium-haul routes and shrink its fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, switching to the smaller A220 type, it said.
The planned reductions are the second culling in little over a year and reveal the extent of the struggles to revive the fortunes of the airline’s flagship product.
The airline group announced in September 2025 that it intended to cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030.
Lufthansa is undergoing its biggest efficiency drive in years as high jet-fuel prices and an underperforming mainline airline weigh on results.
Lufthansa Airlines posted an operating loss of 180 million euros in the first nine months.
“After two years of the turnaround, we have to acknowledge that the original measures are no longer sufficient to secure our future,” management wrote in the letter.
“In fact, 2026 has set us back: the war in the Middle East, persistently high fuel costs, nine days of strikes and our already very high cost base have made the situation more acute.”
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Lufthansa’s new supervisory board chairman, Johannes Teyssen, said earlier in 2026 that “significantly greater efforts” may be needed to improve the airline’s flagging performance after losing ground to rivals in what he called self-inflicted damage.
The measures revealed on Friday (Nov 20) come as Lufthansa tries to resolve a dispute with labour unions, though no agreement has been reached so far. BLOOMBERG
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