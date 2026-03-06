The airline’s operating profit margin of 4.9% is up from 4.4% a year earlier

Lufthansa has found it challenging to mitigate lost profits due to strikes, such as the most recent one on Feb 12. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Lufthansa on Friday (Mar 6) reported better-than-expected results for FY2025 as stricter financial management and fleet renewal helped it manage costs and maximise profits.

The airline reported an adjusted operating profit of two billion euros (S$3 billion), compared with 1.9 billion euros projected in an analyst poll it had compiled. That is up from 1.6 billion euros in adjusted operating profit reported for 2024.

The German airline group also reported an operating profit margin of 4.9 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent in 2024.

It wants to grow operating margins back to 8 to 10 per cent between 2028 and 2030. However, strikes, such as the most recent one on Feb 12, have made it challenging for the company to mitigate lost profits.

Lufthansa added that the outlook for 2026 was murky due to geopolitical uncertainty. It projected capacity growth of 4 per cent, as well as growth in its revenue and profit margins. REUTERS