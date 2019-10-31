Lui Tuck Yew resigns from Chip Eng Seng board

FORMER transport minister Lui Tuck Yew has resigned from the board of Chip Eng Seng, the property and construction group said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

Mr Lui, who held the position of independent director, stepped down to pursue other work commitments.

Earlier on Thursday, President Halimah Yacob announced that Mr Lui has been appointed Singapore's new ambassador-designate to the People's Republic of China. He takes over from Stanley Loh, who has held the post of ambassador to China since March 2012.

Chip Eng Seng shares closed down 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.81 per cent to S$0.615 before the announcement.