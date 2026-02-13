Lum Chang Creations receives SGX nod for mainboard transfer from Catalist

Approval comes a day after it shared its first-half results

Lum Chang Creations managing director Lim Thiam Hooi says the mainboard listing will elevate the company's corporate profile. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Lum Chang Creations (LCC) on Friday (Feb 13) received in-principal approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to transfer from the Catalist bourse to the mainboard.

LCC managing director Lim Thiam Hooi said: “A mainboard listing will elevate our corporate profile, enhance our visibility among institutional investors, and provide a stronger platform for our next phase of growth, both in Singapore and regionally.”

SGX’s approval comes a day after both LCC and mainboard-listed parent Lum Chang Holdings (LCH) announced their first-half results. LCC reported net profit of S$11 million for the first half of its 2026 financial year, up 104 per cent from S$5.4 million in the year-ago period.

The company was spun off from LCH in July 2025. LCH has a 71.1 per cent stake in LCC, which is its restoration and interior fit-out business.

Lim had then told The Edge that his company’s longer-term aim was to be on the mainboard. With the transfer now approved by SGX, it is now primarily conditional on shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

LCC was also recently added as a constituent of the MSCI Global Micro Cap Indexes – Singapore Index, which will be effective from Feb 27.

The approval includes a waiver from the standard two-year listing requirement on the Catalist bourse and certain amendments to the voluntary moratorium provided by Lim.

Shares of LCC were up 5 per cent or S$0.04 at S$0.84 as at 2.30 pm, though LCH shares slid 9.2 per cent or S$0.065 to S$0.645.