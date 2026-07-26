Lum Chang Creations shoots for the stars in meteoric rise to the big leagues

TOPLINE

A year after its Catalist debut, it is trading on the SGX mainboard, the value of its shares has trebled

Lum Chang Creations managing director Lim Thiam Hooi has his sights fixed firmly on “disciplined, sustainable growth”. PHOTO: LUM CHANG CREATIONS

[SINGAPORE] ​There is a distinct sluggishness that often plagues the local equities scene. Many companies languish on the junior board for years, seemingly content to play in the minor leagues indefinitely.

Lum Chang Creations, meanwhile, is shooting for the stars.

​When the urban revitalisation specialist listed on the Catalist board in July 2025, few could have predicted the sheer speed of its upward trajectory.