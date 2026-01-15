Lum Chang expects significantly improved H1 FY2026 net profit on interior fit-out business strength

Group is set to release its financial results for the first half-year on or about Feb 12

Lum Chang Creations, the group's restoration and interior fit-out business, was spun out of LCH after an internal restructuring in June 2025. PHOTO: LUM CHANG

[SINGAPORE] Lum Chang Holdings (LCH) announced in a Thursday (Jan 15) profit guidance that it expects a “significant improvement” in net profit for the first half of FY2026 ended Dec 31, 2025, compared with the year-ago period.

This is mainly due to stronger operating performance from its restoration and interior fit-out business Lum Chang Creations (LCC) , explained the group.

The urban revitalisation specialist was spun out of LCH after an internal restructuring in June 2025, and made its Catalist debut on Jul 21 last year.

Post-listing, LCH has a 71.1 per cent stake in LCC. The managing director of LCC, Lim Thiam Hooi, holds a 13.3 per cent stake in LCC.

The public holds the remaining 15.6 per cent.

LCH is set to release its financial results for H1 FY2026 on or about Feb 12, based on the Thursday filing.

Shares of LCH closed up 2.7 per cent or S$0.015 at S$0.575 on Thursday, while those of LCC ended 3.4 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$0.61, prior to the news.

Additional reporting by Shikhar Gupta