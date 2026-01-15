The Business Times

Lum Chang expects significantly improved H1 FY2026 net profit on interior fit-out business strength

Group is set to release its financial results for the first half-year on or about Feb 12

Summarise
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Thu, Jan 15, 2026 · 09:25 PM
    • Lum Chang Creations, the group's restoration and interior fit-out business, was spun out of LCH after an internal restructuring in June 2025.
    • Lum Chang Creations, the group's restoration and interior fit-out business, was spun out of LCH after an internal restructuring in June 2025. PHOTO: LUM CHANG

    [SINGAPORE] Lum Chang Holdings (LCH) announced in a Thursday (Jan 15) profit guidance that it expects a “significant improvement” in net profit for the first half of FY2026 ended Dec 31, 2025, compared with the year-ago period.

    This is mainly due to stronger operating performance from its restoration and interior fit-out business Lum Chang Creations (LCC) , explained the group.

    The urban revitalisation specialist was spun out of LCH after an internal restructuring in June 2025, and made its Catalist debut on Jul 21 last year.

    Post-listing, LCH has a 71.1 per cent stake in LCC. The managing director of LCC, Lim Thiam Hooi, holds a 13.3 per cent stake in LCC.

    The public holds the remaining 15.6 per cent.

    LCH is set to release its financial results for H1 FY2026 on or about Feb 12, based on the Thursday filing.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Shares of LCH closed up 2.7 per cent or S$0.015 at S$0.575 on Thursday, while those of LCC ended 3.4 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$0.61, prior to the news.

    Additional reporting by Shikhar Gupta

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Lum Chang

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More