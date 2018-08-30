You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lum Chang offers investors an exchange of notes due 2019 for higher-coupon notes

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 9:52 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@leemeixianbt

CONSTRUCTION cum property developer Lum Chang on Thursday invited holders of its outstanding S$50 million 5.5 per cent notes due 2019 to exchange their notes for a "like principal amount" of Singapore dollar-denominated notes due 2021 that carry a higher coupon of 5.8 per cent.

The latter will come under its S$300 million multicurrency medium term note programme. 

This is to "provide the noteholders with an opportunity to remain invested in the group in view of the impending redemption of the existing notes" on March 28, 2019, it said.

As an incentive for early participation, the company will pay a one-time fee of 0.6 per cent of the principal amount of the relevant offered notes for valid offers submitted to the exchange by 5pm on Sept 19; others that submit valid offers by noon on Sept 21, the expiration deadline, will be paid 0.3 per cent instead.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lum Chang has appointed CIMB Bank Berhad to be the sole dealer manager in relation to the invitation and as the dealer for the new issue.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

Aug 30, 2018
Consumer

TPG Telecom, Vodafone Hutchison Australia in A$15b merger to take on Singtel's Optus, Telstra

Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sakae Holdings, Epicentre, Kitchen Culture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening