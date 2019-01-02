You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Luzhou Bio-Chem appoints Koh Pee Keat as new CFO

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 8:07 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJye

SL_biochem_020119_33.jpg
Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology has appointed director of finance Koh Pee Keat as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from Jan 1.
PHOTO: LUZHOU BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY

LUZHOU Bio-Chem Technology has appointed director of finance Koh Pee Keat as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from Jan 1.

As CFO, Mr Koh will be responsible for the accounting, financial reporting and other financial functions of the group.

Before the new title, Mr Koh had held the director of finance role since joining Luzhou Bio-Chem in July 2008.

Before joining the company, he was senior vice-president and chief financial officer of Westcomb Financial Group from 2003 to 2007. He was also a senior vice-president at Bexcom assisting the chief financial officer between 2000 and 2002, and was a vice-president at DBS Bank from 1982 to 2000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Corporate digest

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

Two, not three, US Fed interest rate hikes expected in 2019: analysts

2019 may be the tipping point for the investing industry

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

SL_HSK_020119_11.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget Statement 2019 on Feb 18

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening