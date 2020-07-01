You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Luzhou Bio-Chem founder launches privatisation bid

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BT_20200701_LTLUZHOU1_4161591.jpg
Investment holding company Starnova, of which Niu Ji Xing is the sole director, is offering to acquire all the ordinary shares in Luzhou (above) at S$0.03 apiece.
PHOTO: LUZHOU BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY

Singapore

THE founder of Mainboard-listed Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology Limited wants to take the company private in a deal that values it at S$17.8 million, so as to gain greater management flexibility and control over the company.

Niu Ji Xing, who is also Luzhou's executive chairman...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Covid-19 exposes SGX's lack of biopharmaceutical issuers

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong hit with more charges, mostly linked to Allied Tech's missing funds

Corporate digest

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

Voluntary quarterly reporting has reduced visibility on listed companies' outlooks

Analysts mostly positive on SGX's acquisition of BidFX

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jul 1, 2020 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence up to 98.1 in June, above expectations: survey

[WASHINGTON] The Conference Board on Tuesday said the lifting of lockdowns to stop the coronavirus pushed the US...

Jul 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Technology

India's Chinese app ban seen jolting US$1b expansion of ByteDance

[NEW DELHI] An Indian ban on dozens of Chinese apps following a border clash between the two nations has possibly...

Jul 1, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

Carl Reiner, American comedy great, dead at 98

[LOS ANGELES] Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner...

Jun 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Airbus to announce job cuts after meeting with unions

[PARIS] Airbus SE is poised to make its biggest job cuts ever, as the European planemaker scales back operations to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.