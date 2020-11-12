You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Luzhou Bio-Chem gets in-principle approval for delisting

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 11:05 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology has received in-principle approval for its delisting, it announced on Thursday night in a Singapore Exchange filing.

This follows the offer for and resulting compulsory acquisition of the company's shares by founder Niu Ji Xing in a bid to take the firm private via investment holding company Starnova, of which he is the sole director.

Luzhou had applied on Oct 14 to seek approval for the proposed delisting.

In its Thursday announcement, it said that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had informed it that there were no objections to the proposed delisting, and that the SGX's decision "is not an indication of the merits of the proposed delisting".

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Catalist-listed Synagie Corporation now named V2Y Corporation

Sunpower net profit down in Q3, but would have risen without financial effects

Mapletree Logistics Trust preferential offering oversubscribed, raises S$144.1m

Metro records S$19.8m net profit for H1, down 5.7%

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

ComfortDelGro back in black with S$21.7m net profit in Q3, thanks to government relief

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 10:53 PM
Consumer

France says Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone to shut Bethune plant

[PARIS] Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone has decided to "close the door" on its Bethune plant in northern France,...

Nov 12, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Dow, S&P 500 drop at open as Covid-19 cases surge

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow fell at the open on Thursday as US coronavirus infections surged and...

Nov 12, 2020 10:42 PM
Consumer

Gaming boom plays into Tencent's hands with 89% profit rise

[HONG KONG] Tencent's blockbuster game and solid advertising drove an 89 per cent rise in quarterly profit at the...

Nov 12, 2020 10:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Catalist-listed Synagie Corporation now named V2Y Corporation

CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corporation has changed its name to V2Y Corporation, it announced on Thursday night.

Nov 12, 2020 10:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower net profit down in Q3, but would have risen without financial effects

ENVIRONMENTAL protection solutions provider Sunpower Group reported a net profit of 36.6 million yuan (S$7.45...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Exxon says it remains committed to Singapore refinery expansion

DHL Express pumps 750m euros into Asia-Pacific amid e-commerce surge

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for