LY Corp unit receives court summons over mezzanine floor collapse

A SUBSIDIARY of furniture maker LY Corporation has received a court summons over the collapse of a mezzanine floor in one of its Johor factories last November, LY Corp said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

The summons, received on July 24 and dated July 22, charged LY Furniture Sdn Bhd with an offence under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 for failing to provide a safe mezzanine floor. The collapse on Nov 20 resulted in the death of an employee.

LY Furniture was summoned to appear in the magistrate court of Batu Pahat, Johor for a hearing fixed on Aug 18.

LY Corp said it would make appropriate announcements as and when there are material developments on the matter.

Shares of LY Corp last traded at S$0.20 on July 22, up 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.01 per cent.