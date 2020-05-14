You are here

M1 blames upgrade drive for service disruption; offers one-week rebate to users

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 5:36 PM
NETWORK operator M1 has blamed “a network bolstering initiative” for its protracted broadband service outage this week, as it ruled out other causes such as a network capacity crunch.

Two fibre failures on Tuesday and Wednesday have already sparked an investigation by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), as thousands of users - who were working and studying from home during Singapore’s virus-battling quasi-lockdown - were affected.

“Our priority now is to ensure service reliability and we are taking extra measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents,” M1 chief executive Manjot Singh Mann said on Thursday evening, adding that the Keppel-owned telco is “co-operating fully” with the IMDA probe.

Besides rejecting a capacity shortage as a cause, M1 added that this week’s disruptions were also not caused by dated equipment or a cyber attack.

The latest outage came about a month after mainboard-listed rival StarHub’s home broadband ran into intermittent problems from network equipment failure and a domain-name server issue.

Network capacity was not a factor in those incidents either, and telecom players in Singapore have stressed that the country’s infrastructure has enough headroom to meet higher demand.

The IMDA earlier told reporters that it “takes a serious view of any service disruption to public telecommunications, especially during the circuit-breaker period”.

All users affected by the M1 disruption can sign up for a one-week rebate on their monthly home broadband bills in June - a tad more generous than the 20 per cent discount offered by StarHub.

M1 did not give the number of subscribers who will be eligible for the one-off fee rebate. It had about 224,000 fibre customers as at March 31, going by its parent Keppel’s financial statements.

Keppel shares closed down by S$0.07, or 1.16 per cent, to S$5.97 on a cum-dividend basis on Thursday, before this announcement from its telco arm.

