M1 to delist on April 24

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 11:39 AM
TELCO M1 on Monday said it will delist from the Singapore bourse with effect from 9am on April 24.

This comes after the completion of the acquisition by Konnectivity, a Keppel Corp-led joint venture with Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Business Times.

Konnectivity owns about 94.55 per cent of the telco after a voluntary unconditional general offer closed on March 18. 

Earlier this month, Konnectivity also noted that it will buy all the remaining M1 shares it does not own at $2.06 each. 

As at 11.20am on Monday, M1 shares were trading flat at S$2.05. 

 

Companies & Markets

