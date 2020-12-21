You are here

M1 users hit by second fibre broadband outage in a month

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 12:59 PM

af_m1_211220.jpg
PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM DOWNDETECTOR

[SINGAPORE] M1 has apologised to its customers for a fibre broadband outage on Monday (Dec 21) morning.

The outage - the second in a month - was experienced just after 10am by users island-wide, including those in Woodlands, Yishun, Pasir Ris, Tiong Bahru and Hougang.

In a Facebook statement at 12.17pm, M1 apologised and added: "We are aware that some customers may have experienced intermittent difficulties accessing fibre broadband services earlier."

The company said that the issue has been resolved and users who are still experiencing difficulty connecting to their network should turn their devices off before turning them on again. They should refrain from removing cables on their optical network terminal and router devices.

Following the outage on Monday morning, M1 users took to social media, including the telco's Facebook page, to express their concerns.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Its latest post has received more than 2,100 comments as at 12.40pm.

According to the Downdetector website which logs Internet outages, M1 started having problems at 10.08am, with the number of reports peaking at more than 12,000 at about 11.30am.

During the circuit breaker, M1 had two other disruptions which lasted for almost 30 hours collectively from May 12 to 13.

The first was due to a corrupted profile database in the telco's broadband network gateway, while the second was caused by a software fault that occurred in its network equipment.

M1 was fined S$400,000 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority in September for those service disruptions.

The Straits Times has contacted M1 for comment.

THE STRAITS TIMES

