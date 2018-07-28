M1 warns of softer second half ahead of TPG roll-out

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
M1 WARNED of a softer six months ahead, even as it posted higher second-quarter earnings amid the popularity of SIM-only plans.
Net profit stood at S$36.2 million for the three months to June 30, up by 1.5 per cent on the previous year, according to unaudited financial
