You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Maersk beats profit forecasts but warns of uncertainty

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Copenhagen

AP Moller-Maersk A/S delivered an operating profit in the second quarter that beat analyst estimates, driving its shares higher, as the world's largest shipping line reassured investors it can keep its outlook despite an uncertain trade environment.

Shares in Copenhagen-based Maersk jumped as much as 7.2 per cent when trading started in the Danish capital. The country's benchmark index of stocks gained 1 per cent.

The company, which controls a fifth of the globe's container fleet, reported an operating profit, or Ebitda, of US$1.36 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of US$1.24 billion. Maersk said synergies of US$1 billion from combining its container transport activities came sooner than expected, which drove profit in the quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Maersk kept its guidance for 2019, but chief executive officer Soren Skou said that the "macro environment continues to be subject to considerable uncertainties", according to a statement on Thursday.

The company said that global container trade grew by around 2 per cent in the quarter from a year earlier, which is in line with its expected full-year growth of 1-3 per cent. The development shows that the "soft momentum" continued from the first quarter, "reflecting a broad-based slowdown in all the main economies. Negative effects from escalating trade restrictions also weighed on trade growth," Maersk said.

What Maersk says about tariffs: "The previous trade restrictions, imposed during 2018 and mainly led by the US and China, have reduced bilateral trade between the two countries, and it also led to shifts in trade structures. So far, US importers have shifted imports away from China to other countries such as Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, India and Mexico. The impact of the newly imposed tariff hike is expected to be significant for the US-China bilateral trade and could in isolation remove up to 0.5 per cent of global container demand in 2019 and 2020, and when US tariffs on additional US$300 billion is implemented later in the year, it could result in a reduction of up to 1 per cent in 2020." BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Vibrant Group auditor issues disclaimer of opinion for FY2019

Corporate digest

Global recession fears spook Asia markets

Brokers' take

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

Piermont Grand.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Real Estate

1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

doc76o7bmi9uk09ua6tfe5_doc76f0rqjbmdsioo5cfhr.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

BP_Temasek_150819_59.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Technology

Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch, the former Shin Corp, for US$506m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly