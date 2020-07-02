You are here

Magnus corrects statements, says CEO has interest in Blue Water Malaysia

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
THE board of directors of Magnus Energy has corrected its earlier statements, to clarify that its executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) Charles Madhavan in fact has an indirect interest in Blue Water Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd (BWEM), which is leasing its Malaysia...

