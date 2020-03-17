You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy Q2 loss narrows to S$1.2m

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 10:03 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAGNUS Energy Group saw its net loss narrow to S$1.2 million for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from S$1.9 million a year ago.

This came as the oil and gas firm saw a drop in its cost of sales and a rise in other operating income for the quarter, according to its financial results released on Tuesday just after midnight.

Loss per share stood at 0.008 Singapore cent for the quarter, from 0.006 cent a year ago.

Revenue for Q2 fell 34.3 per cent to S$2.9 million, from S$4.5 million a year ago due to the group's winding down of its oil and gas segment in South-east Asia since end-2017.

No dividend was declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

SEE ALSO

Khong Guan posts H1 loss of S$636,000

For the half-year ended Dec 31, 2019, net loss widened to S$1.8 million, while revenue was down 27.2 per cent to S$6.9 million.

For the next 12 months, the group intends to dispose of redundant and unproductive assets in an orderly manner. This includes its land in Australia and Singapore to provide cash for operating purposes and to reinvest into new businesses to be identified.

The group said its goal is to grow its Mid-Continent Equipment Inc (USA) subsidiary by bringing partners in to focus on higher-value business opportunities. It plans to work with partners able to bring financing options and valued experience to specifically targeted projects for both Mid-Content Equipment Inc (USA) and the group.

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, the group clarified that its recent disposal of Mid-continent Environmental Protection Waste Management Sdn Bhd is a non-disclosable transaction which does not require an announcement or shareholders' approval. 

The Singapore Exchange had in January said it was probing the transaction for possible breaches of the Catalist rules. As the disposal involved negative relative figures under Catalist rule 1006, the firm should have consulted SGX RegCo on the applicability of Chapter 10 of the Catalist rules, but it did not do so. 

Trading in Catalist-listed Magnus Energy's shares has been suspended since August last year.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 10:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's Take: DBS cuts target prices for OCBC, UOB on credit cost pain

DBS Equity Research on Tuesday cut its target prices for OCBC and UOB on heightened credit costs and margin...

Mar 17, 2020 10:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Coronavirus gives US banks a shot at redemption

[NEW YORK] The economic wallop from the coronavirus offers an opening for large US banks to win back points from the...

Mar 17, 2020 09:59 AM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree in JV to manage 17 Htoo hotels, resorts in Myanmar

HOSPITALITY group Banyan Tree Holdings has formed a 50-50 joint venture (JV) with Myanmar Treasure Hotel &...

Mar 17, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of trade on Tuesday but investors remain on edge after Wall...

Mar 17, 2020 09:38 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil exports up 3% in February, reversing January's drop

SINGAPORE exports were back in positive territory in February 2020, thanks to a growth in both electronics and non-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.