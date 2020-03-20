Mainboard-listed Frencken says global operations unaffected by Malaysia's movement control order

EQUIPMENT service provider Frencken Group on Friday said Malaysia's 14-day movement control order is not expected to have an impact on its operations outside of Malaysia.

While the mainboard-listed group has temporarily closed all its factories in Malaysia till March 31 to comply with the order, its customers in other markets will continue to be served by its factories in Asia, Europe and the US, said the group in a statement.

In Singapore, Frencken has arranged accommodation from March 18 to March 31 for a "small group" of Malaysian employees who work at its factory in Changi. The group therefore does not foresee that Malaysia's latest travel restriction would affect its manufacturing operations here.

The group's five factories in China - located in Wuxi, Chuzhou, Tianjin and Zhuhai (Jinding and Nanshui) - have since resumed normal operations and are fulfilling orders from customers. It is also business-as-usual at its factories in the Netherlands, US, Switzerland, Singapore, India and Thailand, said Frencken.

Frencken shares closed trading at S$0.53, up S$0.06 or 11.6 per cent.