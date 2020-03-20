You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mainboard-listed Frencken says global operations unaffected by Malaysia's movement control order

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 6:16 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

EQUIPMENT service provider Frencken Group on Friday said Malaysia's 14-day movement control order is not expected to have an impact on its operations outside of Malaysia. 

While the mainboard-listed group has temporarily closed all its factories in Malaysia till March 31 to comply with the order, its customers in other markets will continue to be served by its factories in Asia, Europe and the US, said the group in a statement. 

In Singapore, Frencken has arranged accommodation from March 18 to March 31 for a "small group" of Malaysian employees who work at its factory in Changi. The group therefore does not foresee that Malaysia's latest travel restriction would affect its manufacturing operations here.

The group's five factories in China - located in Wuxi, Chuzhou, Tianjin and Zhuhai (Jinding and Nanshui) - have since resumed normal operations and are fulfilling orders from customers. It is also business-as-usual at its factories in the Netherlands, US, Switzerland, Singapore, India and Thailand, said Frencken.

Frencken shares closed trading at S$0.53, up S$0.06 or 11.6 per cent. 

SEE ALSO

Brokers' take: Frencken's improved margins to continue in FY2020

Companies & Markets

UOB announces virus relief measures for clients in Malaysia as outbreak worsens

Broker's take: SIA Engineering downgraded two notches, TP slashed

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades OCBC to 'add' on attractive valuation, share price resilience

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, JSH, JMH, Suntec Reit, AEM

AEM 'cautiously confident' about sales despite coronavirus disruption to deliveries

Sunningdale Tech halts Malaysia production due to lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 05:55 PM
Stocks

STI ends losing streak, rebounds by 4.3%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) put an end to its losing streak on Friday, gaining 99.74 points or 4.3 per cent to...

Mar 20, 2020 05:18 PM
Government & Economy

Virus outbreak: Singapore International Water Week and Temasek's Ecosperity postponed

THE Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), a biennial showcase that has put Singapore on the world stage since...

Mar 20, 2020 05:14 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 83.56...

Mar 20, 2020 05:04 PM
Life & Culture

Finland again crowned world's happiest country

[HELSINKI] Finland was once again crowned as the world's happiest country, extending its lead over Denmark and...

Mar 20, 2020 04:24 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end tough week with healthy rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended another bruising week with a much-needed rally Friday, tracking big gains across...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.