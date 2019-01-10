You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOCK LOCK SIEW

Making the most of AGM season as an investor

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

THE year's busiest period for investors and companies alike is just around the corner, as corporates with a Dec 31 year-end (ie, the bulk of listed companies in Singapore) hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) in the coming months.

In addition to looking forward to the free food that

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

sgsky.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73k7nrhb941pbiug09_doc73k7w65cjytrx90z9o3.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon closes with 99% shares acquired; firm to delist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening