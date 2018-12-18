You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman, ex-staff in 1MDB probe

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA on Monday filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of the US bank's former employees in connection with an investigation into suspected corruption and money laundering at state fund 1MDB.

Malaysia will seek jail terms as well as billions in fines from Goldman Sachs and four other individuals who allegedly diverted about US$2.7 billion from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement.

This is the first time Goldman Sachs has faced criminal charges in the 1MDB scandal. The bank has consistently denied wrongdoing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Goldman Sachs spokesman said in a statement that the charges were "misdirected" and the bank would vigorously defend against them. The bank continued to cooperate with all authorities in their investigations, he said.

Goldman Sachs has been under scrutiny for its role in helping raise US$6.5 billion through three bond offerings for 1MDB, which is the subject of investigations in at least six countries.

The US Department of Justice has said about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB, including some money that Goldman Sachs helped raise, by high-level officials of the fund and their associates from 2009 through 2014.

Mr Thomas said criminal charges under securities laws were filed on Monday against Goldman Sachs, its former bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, former 1MDB employee Jasmine Loo and financier Jho Low in connection with the bond offerings.

"The charges arise from the commission and abetment of false or misleading statements by all the accused in order to dishonestly misappropriate US$2.7 billion from the proceeds of three bonds issued by the subsidiaries of 1MDB, which were arranged and underwritten by Goldman Sachs," Mr Thomas said in a statement.

He said the offering circulars filed with the regulators contained statements that were false, misleading or from which there were material omissions.

"Having held themselves out as the pre-eminent global adviser/arranger for bonds, the highest standards are expected of Goldman Sachs. They have fallen short of any standard," Mr Thomas said.

He said prosecutors would seek fines against the accused "well in excess" of the allegedly misappropriated US$2.7 billion bond proceeds plus US$600 million in fees received by Goldman Sachs.

Malaysia would also seek jail terms of up to 10 years for each of the individuals accused, he said.

Mr Thomas accused the four individuals charged of conspiring to "bribe Malaysian public officials in order to procure the selection, involvement and participation of Goldman Sachs in the bond issuances".

US prosecutors filed criminal charges against the former Goldman Sachs bankers, Leissner and Ng, last month.

Leissner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Ng, detained in Malaysia, is facing extradition to the United States. Lawyers for Leissner and Ng could not be reached immediately.

Loo, against whom Malaysia brought other 1MDB related charges this month, has not commented on the 1MDB case and her whereabouts are not known.

Low, who authorities have described as a central figure in the suspected fraud, has said he is innocent. His whereabouts are not known.

A spokesman for Low did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Thomas also said the fees received by Goldman Sachs for the bond offering were higher than prevailing market rates. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
3 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
4 Apple will update iPhones in China to avoid a ban on sales
5 Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019

Must Read

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

BT_20181218_TRANSWAP_3646300.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Garage

TranSwap takes aim at remittance business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening