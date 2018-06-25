You are here
Malaysia Smelting mining its own business
World's third-largest refined tin maker in bold experiment to convert lead smelting facility as it plans to increase its own smelter input.
IN Pulau Indah, a once-sleepy fisherman island turned industrial estate in Malaysia's Klang district where the country's largest and busiest port resides, a bold experiment for the multi-generational tin business is shaping up - to convert a lead smelting facility into a tin smelter.
"We
