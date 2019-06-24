You are here

Malaysian agency picks Synagie as partner to help firms accelerate e-commerce adoption

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 8:01 AM
SYNAGIE Corporation subsidiary Synagie Sdn Bhd has been appointed by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) as a cross-border e-commerce initiative partner for its seller adoption programme under the National eCommerce Strategic Roadmap.

MDEC is a government agency which falls under Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Multimedia. It is responsible for driving Malaysia’s digital economy and manages initiatives like the Digital Free Trade Zone.

The National eCommerce Strategic Roadmap is a government initiative created to increase e-commerce adoption amongst Malaysian businesses. This is with the goal of doubling Malaysia’s e-commerce growth, and reaching RM211 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) contributions by 2020.

Synagie said on Monday that the appointment is with immediate effect until Dec 31, 2020, and will see the e-commerce solutions vendor helping Malaysia businesses speed up their e-commerce adoption through its enablement solutions.

This will also allow the businesses to sell their products online in South-east Asia and China markets in Synagie’s network. Synagie will also leverage MDEC’s nationwide network in Malaysia.

Clement Lee, chief executive officer and executive director of Synagie said: “It is our privilege to be able to work closely with MDEC, who is leading Malaysia’s digital transformation to provide Malaysian businesses with an integrated cross-border e-commerce solution to sell their products to the region.”

