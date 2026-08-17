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Malaysian Airlines pilots clear drug checks, cabin crew to be tested next

A Malaysia Airlines pilot was detained on July 28 after authorities found 26kg of MDMA in his luggage

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Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 04:49 PM
    • Malaysia Aviation Group is moving ahead with screening across other operational groups to ensure the same rigorous standards are applied consistently.
    • Malaysia Aviation Group is moving ahead with screening across other operational groups to ensure the same rigorous standards are applied consistently. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] All pilots working for flag carrier Malaysia Airlines tested negative for drugs after a mandatory screeningprocess ordered after a pilot was arrested in Indonesia on trafficking charges, owner Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said on Monday (Aug 17), adding that its cabin crew will be tested next.

    A Malaysia Airlines pilot was detained on July 28 after authorities found 26 kilograms of the mind-altering drug MDMA in his luggage upon his arrival in Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur. Urine tests also showed the Malaysian Airlines pilot had been under the influence of cocaine and ⁠methamphetamines, the customs office said.

    MAG said in a statement that as the screening results for all its pilots returned negative, it will proceed to the next phase of the programme, which will screen about 2,840 Malaysia Airlines cabin crew starting from August 18 and expected to end by September 3.

    MAG operates Malaysia Airlines, as well as short-haul carrier Firefly, and Haj pilgrimage airline Amal.

    “The completion of this first phase is an important milestone in the measures we committed to implementing, but work does not stop here,” MAG’s president and group chief executive officer Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar said.

    “We are moving ahead with screening across other operational groups to ensure the same rigorous standards are applied consistently across our airlines. Safety remains at the core of every decision we make, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to strengthen our safeguards, uphold operational standards and maintain the confidence of our passengers and stakeholders,” he said.

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    MAG also said that more than half of Firefly’s 158 pilots and 163 cabin crew have been screened, with all results returning negative to date.

    It added that Firefly is also on track to complete screening for all its remaining pilots and cabin crew by August 25. REUTERS

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