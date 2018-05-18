You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Malaysian stock market takes regime change in its stride
SINCE the stunning outcome of Malaysia's GE14 general election a week ago on May 9 that saw a change of government for the first time in 61 years, two chief narratives have played out in the Malaysian bourse: one of hope or a medium to long-term "reform play"; and the other - a more near-sighted
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg