You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Malaysia's Supermax considers listing on Singapore Exchange

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 8:10 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Supermax has proposed listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to expand its shareholder base, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Supermax, the third largest rubber glove maker in Malaysia by market value, said the proposed listing is still in the initial stages, with more details to be announced if and when its board finalises the plan and approves it.

The potential listing comes after rival Top Glove, the world's largest producer of the medical protective gear, last month announced plans to list on Hong Kong's stock exchange.

"The Proposed SGX Listing, if undertaken, is expected to expand and diversify the shareholder base of Supermax and serve as a platform for Supermax to pursue growth opportunities by providing additional channels for Supermax to raise funds, if necessary," Supermax said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 08:14 PM
Banking & Finance

HKMA sells HK$25.42b as currency hits strong end of trading band

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$25.42 billion (S$4.45 billion) into the market in Hong Kong...

Oct 27, 2020 08:08 PM
Consumer

3M profit beats estimates on healthcare product boost

[BENGALURU] US industrial conglomerate 3M Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the...

Oct 27, 2020 08:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion's JV Terasea placed under creditors' voluntary winding-up

TERASEA, a joint venture in which offshore and marine group Ezion Holdings has a 50 per cent interest, was placed...

Oct 27, 2020 08:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Ping An insurance quarterly profit rises amid stock rally

[BEIJING] Ping An Insurance, China's largest insurer by market value, said third-quarter profit rose 8 per cent as...

Oct 27, 2020 07:55 PM
Technology

AMD agrees to buy chipmaker Xilinx in US$35b all-stock deal

[SANTA CLARA] Advanced Micro Devices agreed to buy Xilinx for US$35 billion in stock, taking the chipmaker into more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Singtel may commit over S$600m to Grab digital-bank venture

Why Evergrande's investors can't afford to force a default

Brokers' take: Ascendas Reit upgraded to 'add', analysts note strong fundamentals

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

ShopBack sells personal finance community Seedly to CompareAsiaGroup

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for