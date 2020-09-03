You are here

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

MALL operator Frasers Property Retail will launch a new e-commerce marketplace in Singapore next month, allowing tenants to reach potentially more than 800,000 shoppers online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frasers eStore will launch with 200 merchants, and will be accessible via the Frasers Experience (FRx) app - Frasers' loyalty app - from end-October, said Frasers this week.

FRx will be merged with AsiaMalls' loyalty platform AMperkz from Sept 14, meaning Frasers will have a potential membership base of over 800,000 shoppers. Frasers, one of Singapore's largest retail landlords with 14 malls in its portfolio, acquired AsiaMalls Management this year.

Typically, FRx members have accounted for one in four transactions at the malls, Frasers noted.

The mall operator also said that Frasers Makan Master, its food and beverage (F&B) marketplace, will be expanded to include multi-brand delivery orders in mid-September. It means that members will be able to combine orders from multiple F&B tenants within the same mall.

"The launch of Frasers eStore marks the natural next step in our digital transformation journey with our tenants to further support them as they embrace digital solutions to find additional avenues to market their products, while adapting to changing consumer behaviours," said Tan Kee Yong, chief operating officer of Frasers Property Retail.

Frasers' peer, CapitaLand, also launched an e-commerce platform and a food ordering platform earlier this year. CapitaLand told The Business Times on Thursday that the two platforms have signed on more than 400 online merchants combined; both platforms are on track to onboard 500 online merchants by end-2020. 

