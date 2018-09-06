Manager of RHT Health Trust sells units to Fortis subsidiary

THE manager of RHT Health Trust has sold an aggregate of 1.5 million units in RHT Health Trust to Fortis Healthcare International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare.

These units were received by the manager as payment of fees on Sept 5 at an average price of S$0.78 per unit.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) manager is also an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare, so there is no change in Fortis Healthcare’s total interest in RHT Health Trust, which stands at 27.82 per cent.

The Reit manager's stake in the trust has fallen from 2.87 per cent to 2.68 per cent.

Units in the trust closed unchanged at S$0.755 on Thursday.