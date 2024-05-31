The Business Times

Mandai Park appoints DBS CEO Piyush Gupta as board chair

The company says new appointments will contribute to its focus on sustainability, education and conservation

Hykel Quek

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 01:10 PM
MANDAI Park Holdings has appointed DBS Group chief executive officer Piyush Gupta as its new board chairman.

Chong Siak Ching, who has served as director of Mandai Park since August 2017, will be appointed deputy chairman, the company announced on Friday (May 31). She has served as acting board chairman since November 2023.

These appointments, to take effect on Jun 1, come on the heels of two of the company’s directors, Claire Chiang and Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, having relinquished their appointments on Mar 15 and Mar 31, respectively.

The company said the new appointees will bring a wealth of experience to the table, and contribute to its focus on “sustainability, education and conservation contributions in Singapore and across the South-east Asia region”.

Mandai Park is a subsidiary of Temasek and the holding company of Mandai Wildlife Group, which operates Singapore’s wildlife parks. The group is responsible for rejuvenating Mandai Wildlife Reserve into a destination for sustainable, ethical wildlife experiences. 

Gupta said: “I believe that along with climate change, nature and biodiversity loss are among the most pressing challenges for the planet. The Mandai Wildlife Group seeks to help find solutions to these problems.”

He added: “Being deeply committed to these causes, I am delighted to accept this appointment and to journey with the group in amplifying its influence as a bastion of good for nature.”

S Dhanabalan remains as emeritus chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, a post he has held since November 2023.

DBS
