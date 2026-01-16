Mandarin Oriental to delist from SGX on Jan 20 following privatisation

The company was valued at around US$4.2 billion at the time of the offer

[SINGAPORE] Mandarin Oriental will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Jan 20, 2026, the luxury hotel group announced on Friday (Jan 16).

The voluntary delisting follows the privatisation of the company by Jardine Strategic, a wholly owned subsidiary of its controlling shareholder, Jardine Matheson Holdings.

Mandarin Oriental confirmed the effective date of the delisting, marking the end of its run as a public entity. The move comes after shareholders voted in favour of the acquisition scheme in December 2025.

Under the terms of the deal, first proposed in October 2025, Jardine Matheson acquired the remaining 11.96 per cent of Mandarin Oriental shares it did not already own. The offer price of US$3.35 per share valued the hotel group at about US$4.2 billion.

The acquisition price represented a premium of about 52.3 per cent to the counter’s closing price of US$2.20 on Sep 29, 2025, the last trading day before the privatisation plan was announced.

The US$3.35 per share consideration comprised a cash payment of US$2.75 per share and a special dividend of US$0.60 per share. The special dividend was funded by proceeds from the sale of the top 13 floors of One Causeway Bay – a commercial property in Hong Kong, to Alibaba Group and Ant Group for US$925 million.

Jardine Matheson, which already held an 88 per cent stake in the hotelier prior to the offer, stated that the privatisation would simplify the group’s corporate structure.

Following the privatisation, it will also be delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.