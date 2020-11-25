You are here

Mandatory offer for Lum Chang turns unconditional

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 1:42 PM
THE mandatory offer for construction firm Lum Chang Holdings has turned unconditional, as the total shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties amounted to around 51.8 per cent of total shares as at 10.31am on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing.

A mandatory conditional cash offer had been triggered after Lum Chang managing director David Lum's firm, Beverian Holdings Pte Ltd, purchased a 0.2 per cent stake in Lum Chang on the open market last Tuesday.

The offeror, RMDV Investments, is the bid vehicle for engineering solutions firm Ellipsiz, Mr Lum and his brother Raymond Lum, who is Lum Chang's executive chairman. The two men each own 45 per cent of the offeror, while Ellipsiz holds 10 per cent.

Mr David Lum and Mr Raymond Lum are controlling shareholders of Lum Chang with a combined 42.7 per cent stake as at last Tuesday, and the offeror has said it will make an offer for the remaining 57.3 per cent of Lum Chang's shares at S$0.38 apiece, while keeping it listed.

The offer has been declared unconditional in all respects on Wednesday, as the offeror and its concert parties now hold more than 50 per cent of the total number of shares in issue.

Lum Chang and Ellipsiz both requested a trading halt at around 9.30am on Wednesday. The counters were flat before the halt, with Lum Chang's shares at S$0.38 and Ellipsiz's shares at S$0.34.

