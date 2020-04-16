Manufacturing Integration's units obtain 'essential services' green light

MANUFACTURING Integration Technology on Thursday said that its subsidiaries have successfully applied and received approvals to operate as essential services or to support an essential-services supply chain.

The subsidiaries are Casem (Asia) and Automated Manufacturing Solutions. With this, they will be able to engage in the assembly of micro-positioners for the semiconductor industry and assembly, installation and commissioning of healthcare products manufacturing equipment.

Meanwhile, during this period of the circuit-breaker measures, the group’s other staff in finance, human resources and administration will work from home.

According to government regulations, all workplaces, save for those providing essential services and in selected economic sectors which are critical for local and global supply chains, are required to temporarily suspend operations from April 7 until May 4, 2020 to break the chain of local transmission of Covid-19.