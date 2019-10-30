You are here
Manulife US Reit completes acquisition of California office tower
MANULIFE US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit) on Wednesday morning said it has completed its purchase of a Class A office building in Sacramento, California.
The pure-play US office Reit had announced the US$198.8 million acquisition of 400 Capitol Mall in September.
Located in Sacramento's central business district, the freehold 29-storey property has a net lettable area of 500,662 sq ft. It also has an occupancy rate of 94.9 per cent with 44 tenants, and a weighted average lease expiry of 5.9 years, the Reit said in September.
From the equity fund raising, US$136 million or 95.3 per cent of gross proceeds were used to partially fund the acquisition, the manager said on Wednesday. The remaining US$6.7 million went into paying the fees and expenses related to the acquisition and the fundraising.
Manulife US Reit’s preferential offering to raise US$62.7 million had been about 47 per cent oversubscribed, with the new units listed on Oct 18.
It also announced a private placement alongside the preferential offering, netting gross proceeds of US$142.7 million after both priced in at the top end of their issue price range. The private placement raised about US$80 million.
Manulife US Reit units ended flat at 91.5 US cents on Tuesday.