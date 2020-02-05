You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit lowers Q4 DPU on enlarged unit base

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 8:56 AM
UPDATED Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 10:11 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

manulifeUSreit-Centerpointe.jpg
Gross revenue increased 20.4 per cent on the back of contributions from the newly acquired Capitol property and Centerpointe building (pictured) near Washington DC.
PHOTO: MANULIFE US REIT

MANULIFE US Real Estate Investment Trust's (Manulife US Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) fell 5.9 per cent to 1.44 US cents for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from 1.53 cents a year ago.

This was mainly due to an enlarged unit base following a placement and preferential offering to partially fund its US$198.8 million acquisition of 400 Capitol Mall, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Gross revenue increased 20.4 per cent to US$48.8 million for the quarter, from US$40.5 million on the back of contributions from the newly acquired Centerpointe and Capitol properties.

Net property income (NPI) grew 18.9 per cent on the year to US$30.3 million from US$25.5 million.

Distributable income for Q4 climbed 15.5 per cent year on year to US$22.6 million from US$19.6 million.

SEE ALSO

AA Reit posts flat Q3 DPU of 2.5 Singapore cents

Unitholders will receive a total distribution of 1.45 US cents per unit on March 27, after books closure on Feb 13.

The 1.45 US cents comprise the Q4 DPU of 1.44 US cents as well as an additional 0.01 US cent for Sept 30, 2019. The 0.01 US cent is the balance remaining from the Q3 DPU.

Meanwhile, for fiscal 2019 ended Dec 31, DPU rose 7 per cent to 5.96 US cents from 5.57 US cents a year ago. Gross revenue jumped 23 per cent to US$177.9 million from US$144.6 million. NPI jumped 22.2 per cent to US$110.8 million from US$90.7 million.

Jill Smith, chief executive officer of the Reit's manager, said 2019 was Manulife US Reit's best year, and its acquisitions of four office properties in strong US growth markets in the past two years diversified the Reit's NPI and positively contributed to its growth.

Manulife US Reit units closed up US$0.04 or 3.9 per cent to US$1.07 on Tuesday.

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

Trump in State of Union speech: 'I keep my promises'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump was to deliver a triumphant State of the Union speech Tuesday on the eve of near...

Feb 5, 2020 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Australian central bank governor says jobs key for further rate cuts

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank would see a strong case for cutting its benchmark interest rate from current...

Feb 5, 2020 09:58 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector growth hits 3-month low in Jan: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] Growth in China's services sector slowed for a second straight month in January, a traditionally busy...

Feb 5, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose again on Wednesday following a strong lead from Wall Street as...

Feb 5, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.03%

SINGAPORE stocks inched up in the first few minutes of trade, as investor concern over the novel coronavirus started...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly