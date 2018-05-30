You are here

Manulife US Reit opens 22-for-100 preferential offering until June 11

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 8:30 AM
MANULIFE US Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has opened a preferential offering of 22 new units for every 100 held, and will accept subscriptions until the business close of June 11.

Unitholders who subscribe through the acceptance form and application form for excess new units have until 5pm on June 11 to submit their applications. Those who subscribe through ATMs have until 9.30pm the same day. The new units are expected to begin trading on June 20.

Manulife has priced the preferential new units at US$0.865 apiece, and will raise about US$197.2 million from the deal. The issue price was a 7.9 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of US$0.9391 per unit for trades done on May 15.

DBS Bank and CLSA are underwriting the offering.

Of the amount raised, about US$191.1 million or 96.9 per cent of the gross proceeds will be used to partially fund the proposed acquisitions of the office building located at 1750 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC; and the office building known as Phipps Tower located at 3438 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia.

The balance will be used for expenses related to the preferential offering as well as working capital.

