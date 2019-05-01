Manulife US Reit raises US$94 million

Get our introductory offer at only
MANULIFE US Reit has raised US$94 million by issuing 114.1 million new units at US$0.824 apiece. The issue price represents a 5.29 per cent discount to the unit's closing price of US$0.87 on Tuesday.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) said that the latest private
