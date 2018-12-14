Mapletree Commercial Trust appoints 2 independent non-exec directors

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) announced that it has appointed two independent non-executive directors.

They are former editor of The Business Times (BT) Tay Tuan Hearn Alvin, and Wu Long Peng, non-executive director of Malaysian Bulk Carriers and PACC Offshore Services Holdings.

Both appointments are effective Saturday.

Mr Tay was BT's editor from 2002. He became the managing editor of the English/Malay/Tamil media group at Singapore Press Holdings from 2016 until his retirement on Feb 28 this year.Mr Wu was the executive director of Kuok (Singapore) until April 2017.

MCT said in a statement: "The Board of Directors are of the view that Mr Wu and Mr Tay will bring added bench strength as well as diversity of perspectives to the business strategy of MCT."

The company will make arrangements for Mr Tay to undergo the necessary training to be a director of a listed company.

MCT closed one cent higher at S$1.68 on Friday.