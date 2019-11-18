Mapletree Commercial Trust issues S$250m of 3.05% fixed-rate notes

You are here

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 8:51 PM
Natalie Choy

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) has issued S$250 million in principal amount of notes at a fixed rate of 3.05 per cent. 

The notes will mature on Nov 22, 2029 and are being issued under the S$3 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme established on Aug 8, 2012 and last updated on June 29 last year. 

The proceeds arising from the issue of the notes will be used by MCT and its subsidiaries to refinance existing borrowings and general corporate purposes, said the manager on Monday. 

DBS has been appointed the sole lead manager and bookrunner for the issue of the notes.

The notes are expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on Nov 22, 2019.

