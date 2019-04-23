Mapletree Commercial Trust posts Q4 DPU of 2.31 Singapore cents

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust on Tuesday posted distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.31 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 1.8 per cent from 2.27 cents a year ago.

Net property income (NPI) rose 3.9 per cent to S$87.56 million on sustained earnings growth from VivoCity and higher gross revenue and NPI from its office properties. Income available for distribution was up 3.1 per cent to S$66.86 million.

For the full year, NPI improved 2.6 per cent to S$347.63 million, while income available for distribution was up 1.4 per cent to S$264.03 million.

The total payout for the year is 9.14 Singapore cents per share.