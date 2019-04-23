You are here

Mapletree Commercial Trust posts Q4 DPU of 2.31 Singapore cents

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 7:38 PM
MAPLETREE Commercial Trust on Tuesday posted distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.31 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 1.8 per cent from 2.27 cents a year ago.

Net property income (NPI) rose 3.9 per cent to S$87.56 million on sustained earnings growth from VivoCity and higher gross revenue and NPI from its office properties. Income available for distribution was up 3.1 per cent to S$66.86 million.

For the full year, NPI improved 2.6 per cent to S$347.63 million, while income available for distribution was up 1.4 per cent to S$264.03 million.

The total payout for the year is 9.14 Singapore cents per share.

