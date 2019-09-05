You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on Straits Times Index

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 8:19 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) will join the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) with effect from Sept 23, replacing Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT).

Based on mid-year STI weightages and comparative performances to date, MCT would maintain a weightage in the STI that is close to 1.5 per cent.

This would bring the combined weightage of the four Reits (real estate investment trust) in the STI to around 8 per cent, said Singapore Exchange's market strategist Geoff Howie.

MCT's 2019 year-to-date total returns was 43 per cent, putting it among Singapore’s most actively traded 25 stocks by turnover over the first eight months of 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At review, all constituents of the STI must be existing or pending constituents of the FTSE ST All-Share Index. A constituent of the STI will be deleted at the quarterly review if it falls to 41st position or below when eligible securities are ranked by full market capitalisation, before the application of any investability weightings.

"On Aug 26, when the review would have been conducted, HPHT was ranked around 50th position of the largest stocks by market capitalisation in the FTSE ST All-Share Index," said Mr Howie.

The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, will be (in order of size) Mapletree Logistics Trust, Suntec Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel Reit and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust. Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions, before the next review.

The next quarterly review will take place in December 2019.

Companies & Markets

Keppel-KBS US Reit changes name to Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit, to enter new outsourcing management agreement

Kao family makes S$0.28 delisting offer for San Teh

SPH, SGX and FTSE Russell celebrate 12 years of STI

Astaka unit receives letters of demand for RM125.3m owed to contractor

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

Frasers Centrepoint Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

doc76z09t0zvbage82h6xk_doc6ubwuda8d7m7xbii7ds.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly