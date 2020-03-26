You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree commits S$18m rental relief for its tenants, offers payment deferment

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 9:24 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) is committing an additional S$18 million of rental relief to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on its retail tenants, it said in a statement on Thursday. 

In addition, its tenants will also be offered a deferment of payment for the fixed rent for April 2020 "to further ease their cash flow".

The assistance package comes on top of the additional property tax rebates (which will be fully passed on to eligible tenants) announced by the government. Qualifying commercial properties will pay no property tax this year; businesses in other non-residential properties will get a rebate of 30 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday. 

Given stricter measures put in place to control the spread of Covid-19, it "will inevitably lead to a knock-on effect on retail footfall and sales across the country", said Sharon Lim chief executive officer of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management.

The measures rolled out by MCT will hence help its retail tenants offset a total of about two months of rent, she said.

SEE ALSO

Bank of England keeps interest rate at record-low 0.1%

On Feb 24, MCT had rolled out an S$11 million retail-support package; about S$8 million from that has been given out as rental rebates to eligible retail tenants at VivoCity.

MCT has also implemented safe-distancing measures across its properties. Examples include putting in place queue-management systems, floor markers, visual reminders and signage to guide and remind all tenants, visitors and shoppers to maintain safe distances.

Companies & Markets

SPH Reit commits to fully pass on property tax rebate to tenants

SPH directors, senior management take pay cuts

Santak extends closure of Johor factory

SMRT gives taxi partners $5.8 million in rental rebates

Geo Energy may scrap acquisition, buys back 8% senior notes

UOB employee tests positive for Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 09:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of England keeps interest rate at record-low 0.1%

[LONDON] The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at 0.1 per cent Thursday, a week after cutting the...

Mar 26, 2020 08:59 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit commits to fully pass on property tax rebate to tenants

IN a bid to alleviate Covid-19's impact on businesses, SPH Reit (real estate investment trust) said on Thursday that...

Mar 26, 2020 08:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia has no plan for capital controls, to ramp up fiscal stimulus

[JAKARTA] Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo on Thursday said the country has no plan to implement...

Mar 26, 2020 08:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH directors, senior management take pay cuts

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) announced on Thursday that its board members will take a voluntary 10 per cent...

Mar 26, 2020 08:36 PM
Transport

Governments give more help to airlines hit by Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] Governments stepped up efforts on Thursday to help airlines hammered by a virus-induced travel slump,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.