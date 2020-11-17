Mapletree Industrial Trust awards S$127.1m Kallang contract to Lum Chang

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CONSTRUCTION player Lum Chang Holdings on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Lum Chang Building Contractors (LCBC) has secured a tender for an industrial project at Kallang Way, which is part of the Geylang planning area.
The contract, valued at about S$127.1 million...
