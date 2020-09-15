Mapletree Industrial Trust to buy US data centre for as much as US$262.1m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAPLETREE Industrial Trust (MIT) is proposing to acquire a data centre and office in the US state of Virginia for between US$200.6 million and US$262.1 million.
MIT's manager said on Monday that it is targeting to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2021.
The...
